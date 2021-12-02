Gorilla Glue is not a game | Hear Me Out

Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, found this out the hard, but she has finally found some relief

WASHINGTON — It appears the saga is over. Tessica Brown, aka The Gorilla Glue Girl, was finally able to get the glue washed out of her hair.

It had been over a month since she locked her hair into place with the glue, garnering internet fame, or infamy, after posting a warning video to her Instagram.

No one had been able to help her, but she finally found relief in Beverly Hills thanks to plastic surgeon, closet chemist, and overall good guy Dr. Michael Obeng. He created a solvent, and spent four hours stripping the glue out of her hair.

Certainly we’ve all learned a lesson here, right? Well not so fast, because *now we got Mr Len Martin. Martin is a self-described prankster, and *he wanted to prove that the glue isn’t that serious and Tessica was making the story up.

He ended up in the emergency room with a plastic cup stuck to his face.

Can you believe this?