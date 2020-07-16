This little boy is a Go-Go legend in the making | Most DC Thing

When's the album drop?

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of BoogieBabyG who tweeted a video of a little boy performing in a backyard with the caption “Young Go-Go legend in the making. He got that IT factor already.”

Yes, indeed, this little guy already has that “it” factor. I didn’t understand a word he said besides “Yeah” and I still want to buy his album when it comes out. He’s already got the moves, the energy and the charisma. Now he just needs to find some friends that play instruments. He’s got time for that considering he doesn’t look any older than 6 in the video.

Young Go-Go legend in the making. He got that IT factor already pic.twitter.com/p6meENDgn1 — Stand Up Guy (@Boogiebabyg) July 12, 2020

Chuck Brown is looking down and smiling right now. Big G is also looking down and smiling. Not from heaven. He’s looking down because he’s really tall. This is today’s Most D.C. Thing because last summer people were trying to silence Go-Go music which gave birth to the #DontMuteDC hashtag.