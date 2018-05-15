Every week in May we are featuring a unique neighborhood in the DMV. This week we took a closer look at the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest.

There are so many restaurants and shops to check out, so we wanted to narrow it down to the top three places you should check out. We got some help this week from blogger 'Diego Downtown.' Here are his suggestions:

Timber Pizza

Timber Pizza is a small restaurant located at 809 Upshur St. NW. They serve Neopolitan style wood fired pizza.

"We have the good tunes jumpin' and good vibes and communal seating so it's always fun when you come in," said owner Andrew Dana.

SWEAT DC

SWEAT DC is located at 3232 Georgia Ave NW. It is a 45-minute high-intensity core, cardio, strength workout with a club feel.

"We really combine the athletic perfornance program with a 45- minute workout party," said owner Gerard "Coach G" Burley.

The Lemon Collective

The Lemon Collective is located at 3807 George Ave NW. It is a studio workspace founded by three DC crafters. The makerspace hosts a variety of workshops and events every week led by different artists.

"We have everything from calligraphy, knitting, murals, all sorts of fun arts and crafts," said co-founder Holly Simmons.

