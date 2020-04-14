WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the economy hard, with millions of people struggling to make ends meet after losing their jobs.

But research shows it could be hitting women more significantly than men, highlighting an even bigger difference in the gender gap.

Specifically, there’s two pay gaps to keep in mind -- the controlled and uncontrolled wage gaps.

The most recent gender pay gap report from PayScale shows women make 81 cents for every $1 a man makes in the uncontrolled pay gap.

The uncontrolled pay gap compares men and women regardless of position, job level, etc. Think of it as the average.

Meanwhile, the controlled pay gap is when work is equal between men and women.

The data shows women make 98 cents for every $1 a man does. It's a lot closer, but still valuing men more than women.

So, why the discrepancy in the uncontrolled pay gap group?

It could have something to do with the amount of lower-paying jobs women have versus men. For example, many more women work in fields like community and social services, education, service jobs and health care.

Most of these are typically lower-paying jobs.

Research from the Institute for Women's Policy Research in 2016 showed "women are 83 percent of workers in middle-skill occupations that pay less than $30,000 per year, but they are just 36 percent in growing, middle-skill occupations that pay at least $35,000 per year."

In another example, women make up 77 percent of public school teachers, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Statistics like that could explain why the uncontrolled pay gap average is down.

But now with a lot of people out of work, it could be exacerbating the issue of how employers pay men versus women.

Ultimately, the coronavirus pandemic is serving as a reminder of a long-term fight, and in times of crisis, employers might be unconsciously making it harder on those who are working as tirelessly on the front lines as their peers.

.