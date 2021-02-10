x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

Garth Brooks to perform in Maryland for the first time in 6 years

The Country Music Hall of Famer will perform at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, October 2.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. NBC said Monday, Nov. 7, that Brooks will be a key adviser on “The Voice” next week, mentoring the show’s top 12 contestants. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

BALTIMORE — Country music legend and recent Kennedy Center honoree Garth Brooks will perform for the first time in M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this October. It's part of his stadium tour, and his only Mid-Atlantic tour stop in 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. for $94.95. 

There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. There will be no sales at the venue box office on Friday July 23rd.

Brooks was one of five artists to receive the Kennedy Center Honor in May of last year. He also sang "Amazing Grace" at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden back in January.

RELATED: Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

RELATED: Garth Brooks sings gospel-tinged 'Amazing Grace' during Biden, Harris inauguration

Brooks' long career in music has been historic.

He is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Recently, he was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. Last March, Brooks received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

He's stayed busy during the pandemic as well. Brooks released two new albums in November, his 12th studio album, called "FUN", and a live album called "Triple Live Deluxe" He also hosted over 300 drive-in concert events.

His October 2 show in Baltimore will be his first concert in Baltimore in six years. It's part of his Stadium Tour, which launched in 2019. 

More information can be found here.

RELATED: Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across US

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.