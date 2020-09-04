WASHINGTON — It’s clear the coronavirus pandemic is changing our daily routines, with a lot of people are trying to find things to do and fill the time we spend at home.

Well, one hobby is blooming in this crisis, and it’s something that reflects some of our history -- gardening.

Specifically, labeling it "crisis gardening," given the situation.

People are sowing the seeds for their own food or even their own sanity.

It’s something experts at the University of Maryland explain as a sort of therapeutic device in our daily lives.

"We're definitely going through a time here where we don't have a lot of control over this pandemic that's occurring," Stephanie Mathias said.

Mathias is the Maryland State Coordinator for the UME Master Gardener Program.

"So what are kind of smaller things that we can do for ourselves that not only give us control but maybe also help us to develop a comforting habit?"

Crisis gardening isn't new.

"Victory Gardens" exploded during World War I and World War II after concerns about food security.

A National Garden Association report detailed an increase of 11 percent of households growing their own food between 2008 and 2009.

Additionally, as recently as two years ago, the "Climate Victory Garden Movement" was launched by the nonprofit Green America.

Ultimately, the work goes beyond simply planting and waiting. It fills the void a lot of us are searching for in this pandemic.

"There's a lot of research that shows gardening helps you feel better it improves your mood and improves your health if you're growing fresh produce for yourself and you're eating fresh produce and you're growing it organically," Mathias said. "That's going to be healthier for you."

Staying healthy is a key point which makes gardening the perfect social distancing activity, and it gets the green thumbs up.

All while carrying a history that stretches back thousands of years, tied with one common thread.

"I think it's something that can be almost a tangible symbol of hope, because that's what we all really need during this time... we need something to hope for, we need something to look forward to."

