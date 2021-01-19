If you take care of us, we'll take of you. It's a DC Thing

Area restaurants have come together to feed the thousands of National Guard troops currently in DC

WASHINGTON — As a show of appreciation for the thousands of National Guard troops called in to keep the city safe during the inauguration, several area restaurants have come together to feed the men and women walking the lines and sleeping on the floors of Capitol building.

Beginning with the good folks at We the Pizza, the effort has expanded to 30 establishments including Ben’s Chili Bowl, of course.

And you know Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen had to get in on the action, handing out hot soup and sandwiches to the night watch.

One thing is for sure about the people of DC, if you take care of us, we’re going to take care of you.

It’s a DC Thing.