Fairfax youngsters put proceeds from lemonade stand to great cause

Three friends raised money for a Fairfax animal rescue.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It’s time to get uplifted with 9-year-old Ashley and 8-year-old’s Caroline and Harper -- three friends who have been hard at work raising money for Homeward Trails Animal Rescue by selling lemonade and pastries.

This is the second year that they’ve set up shop, and business is booming.

"The first year we made $650, and the second year we made $856."

So they did pretty good on sales, but it wasn’t just money. They also accepted and donated two bins of dog food, cat food, toys, and treats.

Fairfax based Homeward Trails is near and dear to their hearts. Caroline adopted her dog Molly from there, and they are to the organization who calls them lifesavers that they couldn’t be more grateful too on their Facebook page.

And speaking of grateful they have a message for everyone who donated to the cause

"I would like to say thank you for everyone that donated all the money, clothes, blankets, toys, we're very happy for Homeward Trails."