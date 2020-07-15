x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

programs

Spooky, beautiful shot of an empty Union Station | Most DC Thing

It's a truly rare sight in the District.
Credit: dcbucketlister/reddit
A Reddit user shared this photo of Union Station completely empty.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes from Reddit user DC Bucket Lister 2 who posted this photo with the caption “Union Station completely empty. Spooky but also beautiful!”

This photo is indeed beautiful. It’s also spooky. It looks like the beginning of a zombie movie. Where is everybody? 

Obviously we’re still in a pandemic, but I expected to at least see one or two random people in masks wandering about Union Station. Even the statues look lonely.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because only people from D.C. know how rare this is. Union Station is never empty. I bet if he’d taken this picture in one of the bathrooms at Union Station it would be a different story. It would also not be safe for television. 

Credit: dcbucketlister/reddit
A Reddit user shared this photo of Union Station completely empty.

I hope this person enjoyed being able to travel without having to encounter any large crowds or rouge smells. 

That’s like finding a four leaf clover growing on top of a pot of Leprechaun gold.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Somebody made a rideshare scooter cocktail in a trash can | Most DC Thing

RELATED: Here's an alternative name, logo for the Washington Redskins | Most DC Thing

RELATED: 'Do not pass the vibe check': These are some of DC's most 'cursed' spots, as told by locals

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: DC reports 0 new deaths for five days straight

RELATED: DC native charged for allegedly spray-painting outside Lincoln Monument