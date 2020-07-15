Spooky, beautiful shot of an empty Union Station | Most DC Thing

It's a truly rare sight in the District.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes from Reddit user DC Bucket Lister 2 who posted this photo with the caption “Union Station completely empty. Spooky but also beautiful!”

This photo is indeed beautiful. It’s also spooky. It looks like the beginning of a zombie movie. Where is everybody?

Obviously we’re still in a pandemic, but I expected to at least see one or two random people in masks wandering about Union Station. Even the statues look lonely.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because only people from D.C. know how rare this is. Union Station is never empty. I bet if he’d taken this picture in one of the bathrooms at Union Station it would be a different story. It would also not be safe for television.

I hope this person enjoyed being able to travel without having to encounter any large crowds or rouge smells.