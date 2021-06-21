DC Public Schools pairs graduation, vaccination

Ceremonies at Audi Field will also include pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Public Schools has come up with a unique way to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

DCPS says they're combining this week's graduation ceremonies with pop-up vaccination clinics. The ceremonies all take place at Audi Field through Thursday. But while the class of 2021 gets to walk across the stage to get their diplomas, the graduates, friends and family can take time before and after the ceremony to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinics are open to any graduate and their guests over the age of 12.

Ceremonies are happening Monday for students at Coolidge, H.D. Woodson, Cardozo, Benneker and Roosevelt High Schools.

For a full list of DCPS graduation ceremonies, click here.

On Friday, DC Health gave away $51 gift cards to anyone who got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.