DC among the best cities for young professionals

DC is the 5th best city for young professionals in a new analysis by Rent.com.

WASHINGTON — Whether you have lived in the District all your life, or you have only just moved here, you likely can recognize the city's appeal to the younger generation. 

Now it's been reaffirmed that it truly is a great place for young people to get serious about their careers.

A new list put together by Rent.com ranks D.C. in the top 10 list for best cities for young professionals in the country. 

The site looked at factors like demographics, recreation, economics and rent-to-income ratios. D.C. came in at No. 5, scoring high marks for the number of opportunities it offers, its focus on networking and its abundant nightlife scene. 

Alexandria, Virginia, also made the list at No. 15, and Richmond, Virginia, took the No. 35 spot  in the top 50 ranking.

Check out the full list here.

