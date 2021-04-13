DC United levels the playing field with first woman general manager | It's A DC Thing

Lucy Rushton becomes just the second female GM in Major League Soccer history.

WASHINGTON — When it comes to D.C., we love talking about inclusion, and D.C. United just made great strides in leveling the playing field regarding women in the professional sports business.

Lucy Rushton was just hired as General Manager of the team.

She's now the highest ranking woman in charge of player personnel in Major League Soccer.

She's just the second woman to ever hold the GM position, and the first since the late '90s.

This isn't the first push toward female leadership for the team, though.

Danita Johnson was hired as President of Business Operations back in December. That made her the first Black team president in MLS history, and just the third woman to hold that position.