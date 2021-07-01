A Tweet calls attention to whether the slogan on our license plates would have made a difference during the chaos at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us from Sam Sanders, who tweeted "Hundreds of thousands of D.C, residents had to endure a coup in their backyard today, go into curfew at 6pm, and fear for their personal safety. None of them have any representation in Congress."

This is the Most DC Thing because it speaks to what most of us felt in the moment. D.C. could have gotten the National Guard in place much faster if we didn't have to ask for the federal government's permission and wait for neighboring states to come help us during an emergency.

The next time it goes before Congress, yesterday proved that statehood is not just "taxation without representation," it is a matter of public safety. D.C. needs to be ready should something like this happen again.

Hundreds of thousands of DC residents had to endure a coup in their backyard today, go into curfew at 6pm, and fear for their personal safety. None of them have any representation in Congress. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 7, 2021