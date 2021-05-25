The gun epidemic in this country is out of control | Hear Me Out

"This is not normal. This is not how a civilized society behaves."

WASHINGTON — It sounds like a broken record. America has a gun problem, and it desperately needs to be addressed.

Over the past week and a half, a 6-year-old child was shot in Capitol Heights and survived, 3-year-old died after being shot in Bowie.

A mother and her 5-year-old son were shot in the Shaw neighborhood over a scooter. A woman was shot in a road rage incident in Northeast. Fortunately, a child in her car was not struck by bullets.

It's infuriating and exhausting for everyone, even our children.

Here are some sobering statistics:

There have been more than 7,500 gun deaths, not including suicides, in the U.S. this year alone.

There have been more than 200 mass shootings.

Last Friday, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was killed in California in an apparent road rage incident.

On Saturday, Charlie Johnson was killed in Minneapolis when two men exchanged gunfire just hours before his graduation.

Hear me out.

This needs to stop.

This is not normal. This is not how a civilized society behaves.

I don't understand objections to common sense gun laws...

On Monday, DC Police killed a suspect who had a long gun with a high-capacity magazine.

These weapons do not belong on *our* streets.

Many of us live in fear, knowing that on any given day we could be shot and killed.

It's not a normal way to live, but sadly, in this country, it's become normal.

We deserve better. Our children deserve better.