2020 has been a rough year, but these 3 young men give the DMV something to smile about | Reese's Final Thought

The DMV is sending three young men to Harvard. You gotta love it.

WASHINGTON — People, we are collectively sitting in the middle of some highly stressful times right now. The coronavirus came into our lives and turned things upside down. We're watching, and in many cases participating in, attempts at a bringing about some long overdue sea-changes in the orderings of our society. We're all feeling a little off balance and uncertain, wondering when and where we are going to get a little positivity back into our lives and then, BOOM! We find out we are sending folks out the DMV to the Ivy leagues! You gotta love it.

We got Ruquan Brown and Natural Taylor, two brilliant young men coming straight out of D.C. public schools heading to halls of Harvard, on full scholarships no less. And we got another piece of brilliance, Bowie native Rehan Staton going from working as a trash man, to becoming a college graduate to being accepted into Harvard Law. How great is this?

By the way, you notice I keep saying "We?" The DMV is family y’all, and these three got us all winning right now. Young men who, while different, have a few things in common. All three are brilliant students and athletes who came from difficult circumstances that should have stopped them in their tracks. But with the sacrifices their families made, the help of their communities, mentorship along the way, and in Rehan's case, co-workers who saw the best in him and what he could be, they were able to rise past their circumstances.

Each of them also have a desire to bring their knowledge back to the communities they come from using the opportunities they’ve earned to enrich the lives of the people around them. I told you we winning.

There was something Ruquan said in an interview earlier this week that caught me and, I think, is the perfect thought to take into this weekend and beyond:

"Pursue your dreams, regardless of what people tell you. They may say that you won't get through these specific doors because of where you come from, or what household you're born in, but none of that really matters."

I salute these three for being examples of this, and I thank them for giving the rest of us something to feel good about.

Hey, when I was growing up watching "Teen Summit" and "Video Soul," I dreamed of working with Donnie Simpson. Well, well, well, Saturday at noon on Facebook and Youtube I welcome the legend himself, D.C.’s own Donny Simpson into my virtual barbershop to chop it up about his career and our times. And you're invited--come through and join us. We’ll be looking for you in the comments.