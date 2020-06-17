'I will always look for a solution and action' | DC fitness instructor uses platform to support The Bail Project

Local fitness instructor decided to use movement as fuel for change.

WASHINGTON — During the last several months, the spread of COVID-19 hit many businesses hard. Even though they are feeling the financial strain, some continue to raise money for protesters.

Gyms across the DMV were forced to close their doors for nearly three months. Many fitness instructors had to resort to online classes.

Even through this challenging season, one fitness professional decided to donate 100% of her income for the week to an organization called The Bail Project.

Joselyn Griffin is a local fitness instructor who has worked with SoulCycle for several years. She wanted to use movement as a fuel for change.

"I chose The Bail Project specifically because if someone is unemployed, furloughed, not making as much money as they are used to right now, or even in normal circumstances, chose to take their time and their body, and go out to physically demonstrate and be part of using themselves as a shield for a person of color, or an ally in the crowd, then making sure they could get safely home felt like the right choice for me," Griffin said.

The Bail Project pays bail for people in need with the mission to fight mass incarceration, preserving the presumption of innocence.

Griffin said the fitness community is a tight knit one in the DMV. They quickly started to lift each other up to see what they could do to support one another.

"Keep lifting up people that you know are trying to help spread, and share information as much as you are spreading joy," Griffin said.

Griffin decided to host several virtual workout classes where all the money raised went to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I will always look for a solution and action, even in the darkest period of times. I think as long as there are people who have that mindset, we will figure out ways to keep moving forward," Griffin said.

Griffin has raised more than $2,000 for The Bail Project. She plans to host two additional workout classes this week, where a portion of the money will once again be donated.