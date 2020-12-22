Diaper banks are stepping up to help struggling families | Most DC Thing

x
Today's Most DC Thing is especially heartwarming.
WASHINGTON — Y’all know I love the kids, which is why today’s Most DC Thing really hits the spot for me.

With everything that is going on right now, a lot of families here in the DMV are struggling with the costs of essentials -- food, obviously, but also hygienic products, like diapers, the need and cost of which can sometimes force parents into making tough decisions.  

Thankfully organizations like the greater DC Diaper Bank and the Maryland Diaper Bank are here to help relieve some of that stress, and for our neighbors up the street in Northern Virginia, the Office of Fairfax County Supervisor Dan Storck is sponsoring a holiday diaper drive.

All three are accepting contributions and donations and what would make this a Most DC Thing for me would be the community coming together in support, which you can do by going to their websites and learning where each group has drop-off locations set up, or you can make donations through their sites.

Christmas is just a few days away DMV, so let’s step up, step in, and help a few families with their struggle

