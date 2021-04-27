x
DC's 'take the shot' graphic may have missed the mark | It's A DC Thing

Meant to encourage vaccinations, some people are not reading the graphic as intended.
Credit: DC Health

WASHINGTON — Doing your part to get the coronavirus vaccine is definitely a D.C. thing. 

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced during a news conference Monday that residents will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment at walk-up sites across the city for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With more people getting vaccinated, Bowser said capacity limits for entertainment venues, special events, pools, recreational activities, retail stores, libraries and museums will be increased in May

The District has been doing a good job getting people signed up to get vaccinated, but part of the push to get the shot may have missed the mark.

Credit: DC Health

That's the "Take the Shot, D.C." graphic released by the city. The O in the slogan is meant to look like the spikey COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But some say that replacement O looks more like an asterisk... and you can let your imagination run from there.

