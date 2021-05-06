Get 'a shot and a beer' at Kennedy Center vaccination event | It's A DC Thing

It's part of DC mayor Muriel Bowser's push to get people vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — If you haven't gotten your coronavirus vaccine yet, we have some good news.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, you can go to the Kennedy Center's beer garden at The REACH, get a free Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine shot, and get a free beer!

D.C. government is teaming up with Loudoun's Solace Brewing Company and Victura Park for the offer. No appointment is necessary but you obviously have to be over the age of 21.

It's part of Mayor Muriel Bowser's push to get more people vaccinated ahead of Mother's Day weekend. Bowser is challenging residents to get 'Vaxed for Mom.'

Beginning this weekend, at walk-up sites across DC, residents will be able to get special “Vaxed for Mom” and “Vaxed for Dad” temporary tattoos to help spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated. On Saturday, May 8, the day before Mother’s Day, the first 51 people who come to get vaccinated at each of the six walk-up sites open that day will receive free flowers and plants, the mayor's office said in a release.