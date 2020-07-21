x
The problem with DC condos | Most DC Thing

This shower is just objectively too small.
Credit: Flam5/Reddit
Flam5 on Reddit posted this photo with the caption "DC condos really pretend that this is ok (5'7" man for scale)”.

WASHINGTON — Our Most DC Thing comes courtesy of Flam5 on Reddit who posted a photo of himself standing in a shower with the caption “DC condos really pretend that this is ok (5'7" man for scale).”

What type of Smurf shower is that? Did they build this condo specifically for Tory Lanez? This must be “The Danny DeVito Suite.” Barbie’s Dream House has a bigger bathroom. That guy’s head is at the ceiling and 5’7” isn’t tall. 

Most people would outgrow this shower around puberty. Ironic, because that’s the age when showers and deodorant are most needed.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because this is what the D.C. real estate market is like these days. That leprechaun condo is probably selling for $1.5 million. Building codes are a suggestion in this city. 

What’s even more D.C. is that if it’s in a great location someone will pay that money to take showers in the fetal position.

