Day of Action: DC Mayor going door-to-door to educate residents about COVID-19 vaccine

This will be the third time Mayor Muriel Bowser has gone door-to-door talking to families about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON — The DMV continues to inch closer to meeting President Joe Biden‘s vaccination goal by the Fourth of July holiday.

This weekend, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser plans to go door-to-door in Washington, D.C. for a "Day of Action" helping families know when and where they can receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.

“Accessibility is there, we just want to make sure that people know about the accessibility and also that it is safe and it is effective. We can do that by sharing our own stories, knocking on doors, breaking down barriers, talking to our own neighbors and really all being in this together,” said Director of the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows nearly 65% of adults 18 years and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In D.C., that number jumps to just over 70% of those 18 and older who have received at least their first dose.

Here are today's walk-up vaccination sites and testing sites.



Preregister for testing sites at https://t.co/gwfNlT3pPj

More vaccination opportunities: https://t.co/rP2UX7RU99



Vaccines & tests are both FREE.#DCHOPE pic.twitter.com/5oQmP8Cnd3 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 17, 2021

“We know that there is some hesitancy out there and we believe that by knocking on doors, we really can break down a lot of those myths that are out there about why people may not be taking the vaccine, what are the points of hesitancy and also directing them to places where they can get the vaccination,” said Dr. Gibson Hubbard.

This weekend will be the third “Day of Action” since Mayor Bowser’s office has hosted since March.

Anyone from the community is welcome to join them. The team will meet at Kramer Middle School in Anacostia at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.