City planners are putting an end to the Dave Thomas Circle horror story | It's a DC Thing

That DC staple of confusion, the Dave Thomas Circle will soon be no more.

WASHINGTON — If you’ve lived or driven for any length of time here in the District, then you likely have a horror story or two about the intersection of New York and Florida Avenue. That Bermuda Triangle of traffic known as the Dave Thomas Circle. An island sitting in a sea of confusion with a Wendy’s at its center .

It’s been years in the making, but city planners have finally decided to write an end to the story. Acquiring the land through eminent domain, they have plans to redesign the intersection, making it less confusing and far easier for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to navigate. Construction is slated to begin early next year. Unfortunately, the Wendy’s will be closing.

The Dave Thomas Circle has been a DC thing for years now and this announcement feels like the end of an era, but there is a better story waiting to be written.