Dave Chappelle is easily recognizable, until he's not | Hear Me Out

Dave Chappelle is cultural icon, but to these Jeopardy contestants, he's just another pretty face

WASHINGTON —

I thought we would close this morning by playing another round of Trivia… Annie, Allison… who is this?

That’s right! Dave Chappelle! Congratulations

You two are officially smarter than THESE three contestants from Jeopardy

The look on Ken Jennings face said it best. I could see one of them not knowing, but all three? How? The man’s an Icon, he didn’t look a little familiar to you?

Now, I can already hear some of you, “Cut them some slack Tony, maybe they don’t know any comedians”. In the words of Charlie Murphy “Wrong…Wrong”. They had already answered questions about Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Rebel Wilson, and Kenan Thompson. But Chappelle is where you came up blank?

The only good thing about this is that they didn’t guess and say Eddie Murphy.

For you contestants, if you’re listening to me this morning, you need to educate yourselves, so here’s some weekend homework for you: Borrow some Chappelle show DVDs. Don’t binge them, Dave has an issue with that. Maybe watch the Kennedy Center Honors. Robin Hood, Men in Tights. Or, if you're feeling it, Half Baked. You know what, you can skip Half Baked, but please, don’t let this happen again.