Two governors in the news for the wrong reasons | Hear Me Out

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is stepping down and Gov. Desantis continues to politicize the pandemic.

There are two governors who are in the news for all the wrong reasons.

First is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo announced Tuesday that he was resigning. He will officially step down in two weeks.

Most of us knew last week, when the New York Attorney General her report into allegations of sexual harassment, that Cuomo would likely not survive this.

On Tuesday he said his instinct was to fight the allegations, but what came out in the investigation was too damning, and his alleged actions cannot be condoned.

Thankfully, Cuomo is doing the right thing by stepping aside. It's good for New York to begin a new chapter. One that includes Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul becoming the first woman to be the state's governor.

Then there's Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

This week, Desantis threatened to withhold the pay of school officials who enact mask mandates. He continues to politicize masks and vaccines, and he's not following the science in a state where every single county has a high rate of transmission of COVID-19. Not to mention that children under 12 aren't even eligible for the vaccines yet.

What's worse is Gov. Desantis is now not doing right by local governments who simply want to protect students and educators.

I'm reminded of Patrick Henry's famous quote, "Give me liberty or give me death."

If Gov. Desantis has his way, there will be liberty for some, but there also will likely be unnecessary, avoidable death.