Crises in Afghanistan, Haiti offer stark reminders to Americans | Hear Me Out

As much as we may complain, there are people risking their lives to come to the US.

WASHINGTON — This week we've seen two crises unfold on the world stage. One is the fall of the U.S.-backed regime in Afghanistan, and the other is the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

The images we've seen from both countries serve as a reminder that as much as we love to complain about a lot of things, as much as we want to talk about our #FirstWorldProblems, these problems pale in comparison to those of so many people around the world.

As much as we complain, there are people risking their lives to come here.

In Afghanistan, hundreds of people rushed an American military plane taxiing on the runway, trying to escape Kabul after the Taliban took over the capital city. You could see people clinging onto the landing gear of the plane.

On Tuesday, the Taliban claimed that women's rights will be respected under Islamic law, but given their past history, I'll believe it when I see it.

In Haiti, the death toll is up to almost 2,000 people from this weekend's devastating earthquake.

To add insult to injury, heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Grace poured on victims of the earthquake who are sleeping outside because their homes have been reduced to rubble.

Haiti does not have the critical infrastructure to withstand major natural disasters, infrastructure that we take for granted.

So let us remember how good we have it here.

While there are many of us who complain about things like wearing masks indoors, these are minor inconveniences compared to someone who lives in a war-torn country who fears for their life because of an oppressive regime. Or someone who must sleep outside in heavy rain because they no longer have a home.