Cox Farms celebrates the season with Fall Fest

The annual event has plenty to do

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Fall is here, and with it the return of the annual Fall Fest at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia.

First established in 1985, Fall Fest has grown to one of the largest and most popular seasonal attractions in the D.C. area. The Fall Festival is filled with family-friendly entertainment and attractions including slides, swings, animals, hayrides and more. There's even a corn maze and a full-sized replica of Stonehenge called Foamhenge.

Fall Festival tickets are only available online, not in person. Tickets are limited and may sell out on busy days. Tickets can be purchased here.

Masks are recommended but not required, except on Mondays, Cox Farms says. On Mondays beginning at 2 p.m., masks will be required for all visitors at all times. This mandate applies to everyone two years old and older.

Fall Fest is happening now through November 7.