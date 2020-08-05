'It's nothing like being there with your child' | Mother, daughter talk Mother's Day plans apart in Prince George's County

Mother's Day will feel a lot different this year for a mom-to-be, who will have to celebrate her own mother virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BOWIE, Md. — Mother’s Day looks a lot different for many of us this year, but the meaning behind it will still be the same.

While some of you have plans to mask-up to see mom in person, other's don't have that choice. A close-knit family in Prince George’s County is among them. They'll celebrate virtually.

When Mother’s Day arrives Sunday, the only way Debrah Martin will see her youngest daughter, Brenae, is through a virtual call, like most of us. It has been the only way they can see each since Brenae, who is expecting to deliver her baby boy in two weeks, now lives in Florida.

She misses her family a lot.

“It’s been really, really challenging, “ Brenae said. “ Of course, you want to spend time with your family and you want that love and support, but because of the virus we had to be separated.”

“I’ve had to get used to FaceTime as much as possible with Brenae, but it’s nothing like being there with your child and being able to reach out and touch them,” Mrs. Martin said. “We will be loving her from afar this Mother’s Day, especially at this exciting time for her.”

When Brenae’s job took her from Prince George’s County to Jacksonville, Florida, she learned to adapt away from home. However, she never imagined having all of her dreams unraveled because of a pandemic during this special time.

“During the labor and delivery, they [her family] won’t be able to be next to my side, which is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Brenae said. “ Never in a million years did I think they wouldn’t be there with me.”

“I’ve had to wrap my head around what I’ve actually envisioned to the way things are actually unfolding,” Mrs. Martin said.

While the two will have to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually, their hearts are still filled with gratitude because they still have each other.

It’s a reality they could only pray for last year, when Debrah was diagnosed with breast cancer. She won her battle in November.

“I found out Brenae was pregnant the day I came home from surgery, and I have really used this as something positive that has uplifted me for the last nine months,” Mrs. Martin said. “I don’t need any other gifts.”

“It’s just special,” said Brenae about her mom’s survival. “Never does anyone expect their loved one to go through something such as cancer, and when it does happen, you have to regroup.”

When asked what she would like to tell her mom in a heartfelt message, Brenae thanked her for being amazing’ and the ultimate role model.

“Mom, I love you from the bottom of my heart, you’re an amazing role model,” she said on a virtual call. “I can’t wait to show my child everything you’ve shown me.”