The vaccine is here. Bringing with it hope and concern | Reese's Final Thought

As the vaccine rollout begins, the concerns of communities and our society need to be addressed.

WASHINGTON — It’s here. The rollout of the vaccine has begun.

Fittingly, a critical care nurse, Sandra Lindsay, was the first to receive it. The image of her being inoculated sending a powerful message of hope out to the country, a feeling that finally, relief may be coming. But there are other feelings that come with this image, distrust among certain groups for starters.

While Black people are close to three times more likely to contract the virus than White people, and two times more likely to die from it, there is a deep well of suspicion among the community. A lack of faith in the medical establishment earned through a history of experimentation. Not to mention, the existing biases of medical practitioners leading to the disparate treatments of current patients. It’s these fears that led Dr. Anthony Fauci to address the community directly, acknowledging the histories and biases while pointing to the work of Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, the Black scientist who was instrumental in developing the treatment.

This is just one of the concerns health care officials will be dealing with it. Another, large portions of the nation still don’t see the severity of the virus. They still don’t trust science, refusing to wear masks and social distance. Defiantly gathering for the holidays as if to send a message. Everything is fine.

And why wouldn’t they? Some of their political leaders are proudly planning holiday parties while others are talking about fake pandemics, even as case numbers are steadily risings and thousands are dying, daily. Vaccines are a chain. A significant portion of the population must take it, to protect the majority.

So how do we introduce it to them? The people who aren’t afraid of it, they just don’t believe it.

Most importantly, will the vaccine be introduced equally across the population, fairly? After front line workers are taken care of, will the distribution break down along our present societal lines? Have our inequities been considered?

I would hope so, but our history leaves me wondering. Dr. Fauci and the fine people handling the distribution have their work cut out for them. They warn us that we are still in a tunnel, we may not get back to normal until late fall or early next winter. But there is a light ahead. It’s hard to see right now, but it’s there. We all need to move toward it--together.