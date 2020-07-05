Trucking industry being squeezed by the virus | Reese's Final Thought

Trucker's looking for White House assistance held a rally on the streets of the nation's capital.

WASHINGTON — If you were anywhere near the White House last Friday morning, you probably heard the dozens of truck-drivers blasting their air-horns, trying to get the attention of the man inside.

According to the American Trucking Association, there are over 3 million truck drivers currently employed throughout the United States. Almost 8 million total employees work at jobs in an industry that impacts literally every other in the country. Trucks move about 70 percent of our goods to points across the country, in 2018 alone they generated almost $800 billion in revenue.

Just a few weeks ago, during an event to honor truckers, President Donald Trump called them the foot soldiers that are carrying us to victory in this war against the virus, and that they will play a critical role in getting the nation’s economy roaring again. Hyperbole aside, both are true.

Truckers are vital to the economy, and they will lead the way in supplying it and us when it is back up and running but currently, with the way it has pulled back, the industry’s in trouble. In the beginning of the pandemic, they were working nonstop. But as the weeks have worn on, unless they are delivering foods or paper products, the work has dried up, leaving many parked. And in their business, if you ain’t driving, you ain’t getting paid!

Despite their importance, the industry didn't receive a stimulus relief package, unlike the airline industry, and independent drivers were forced to look to the PPP, and we know how that program has been going. It’s not just the finances they have to worry about either.

Many are uninsured, so personal health is a concern. What do you do when you get sick, and you don’t have a medical plan? The regulators of trucking, the Federal Motor Safety Carrier Administration, have pledged to get 1 million face masks to the truckers, which, while good, I guess, doesn't address their economic concerns, which was why they were out there that morning, laying on their horns.

Rick Santiago, the organizer of the rally, called it a distress call to the commander in chief, saying, "the American truck driver needs help, and we need it now."