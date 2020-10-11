While we were concentrating on the election, coronavirus numbers were skyrocketing | Reese's Final Thought

The coronavirus is still with us, despite those who said it would disappear after Election Day.

WASHINGTON — While we spent the last week preoccupied with the election, COVID case numbers spiked nationwide.

On Monday, we recorded more than 130,000 cases. A record-high single-day number, and the sixth day in a row that we have added more than 100,000 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, stand at over 10.1 million cases nationally, and over 200,000 deaths, with the CDC projecting upward of 260,000 by the end of the month.

With winter ahead of us, we can expect these numbers to keep trending upward, and there is a growing fear among officials that hospitals will once again be overflowing with patients.

We had appeared to have gotten a handle on the virus. The lockdown did its job. Transmission and hospitalization rates dropped, and a tentative sense of normalcy had begun to return. And then we got complacent. A little cocky --convinced that the virus is reserved for others. So we stopped doing the little things, and started getting careless. Reckless.

Couple this with state and government officials disregarding health experts, modeling bad behaviors even as they and their colleagues contract and spread the virus amongst themselves, it’s no wonder that we’ve arrived here, at the precipice of what doctors think might be the worst surge yet. States are on the verge of once again having to lock down, forced to institute new curfews and restrictions.

See, that's the thing about science, whatever your motivations are for ignoring it, economic or otherwise, they're only exacerbated if you're wrong.

However, there is some good news. Analysis of early trials of a vaccine by drug company Pfizer have shown a 90% success rate, with no serious concerns of side effects. The first doses may, MAY be available in December.

Don’t get too excited just yet. Even if everything goes right, and regulators give full authorization, nationwide distribution may not be available until next year sometime. We’ll still have to be diligent about prevention. Far more than we have been.

A campaign talking point, repeated too many times, was that the virus would magically disappear as soon as the election was over. As you can see, it’s not going anywhere. It’s going to be with us through the holidays and into the near future.

So please, act accordingly. Believe in the science. At this point, we all know what to do. Let’s get back to it and retake control of this thing before it takes full control of us.