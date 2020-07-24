Remember to social distance. Here's how to have a safe weekend | Reese's Final Thought

With DC's coronavirus curve going in the wrong direction, we're going to have to regroup this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Well D.C., we were doing well. Our coronavirus numbers were going in the right direction. Our infection curve was flattening. We were doing all right. But I think we got a little complacent. Maybe a little lazy. We let our guards down when we shouldn’t have. And now it looks like our numbers are going back up, and we can’t have that. So, we’re going to have to get back on our grind and get this curve going back in the right direction. We’re going to have to say a little closer to home for a while, and we’re going to have to mask up when we go out. Now it’s a rule. Cover your noses, people!

Anyway, knowing this, I thought I would help out a little bit by bringing back my virtual weekend. Give you some things you can do around the house. And a couple you can do outside, social distanced, like National Zoo, which is reopening Friday. We all know the zoo is a great time for the family, so if you're looking to head over there this weekend, hit up their website because passes to get in are required. And of course, masks are, too.

If you want to stay in Friday night, maybe have a little couples dinner date, Busboys and Poets will be hosting their virtual dinner party starting at 6. You can whip something up to eat or order your favorite meal from them, and then sit down for a conversation with the lead judge from Top Chef, Tom Colicchio. If you’re interested, RSVP through Eventbrite to get the free Zoom link.

If classical music is your thing the concert tour company Classical Movements will be hosting members of the National Symphony Orchestra for an intimate, outdoor, socially distanced performance in Old Town Alexandria Saturday evening. Tickets are limited and you have to go through their website to get them.

And finally, on Sunday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., you can kick back, relax and watch our Nats play the Yankees.

So, there you have some things you can do to get you through this weekend. And don’t forget, my virtual barber shop will be open for conversations and laughs with my comedian friends on my Facebook wall starting 11 on Saturday morning. Come on through, I’ll look for you in the comments.

Enjoy your weekend. Stay safe. Wear your masks, OVER your nose. And I’ll see you back here Monday morning.