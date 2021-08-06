Biden signs legislation awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders | Hear Me Out

The medals are well deserved and necessary.

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation awarding four Congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the United States Capitol during the violent attack on January 6.

The medals are well deserved, and they are necessary. They serve as an important reminder of what happened seven months ago.

"We cannot allow history to be rewritten. We cannot allow the heroism of these officers to be forgotten. We have to understand what happened, the honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it," Biden said.

The president is right. We cannot forget what happened on January 6.

These officers defended the Capitol, our democracy, and some members of Congress, who have since turned their backs on the very officers who protected them.

In June, 21 Republicans in the House voted against awarding Congressional gold medals to the officers for their service and valor.

Many members of the Republican party buy into conspiracy theories, and march in lockstep with former President Donald Trump and his supporters. They believe that January 6 was just another normal day.

But it was no ordinary day.

Thankfully, as Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, said last week, the men and women who defend the Capitol did their job. They won that day seven months ago.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.