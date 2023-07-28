Comfort Cases helps foster kids get ready for school with backpacks full of supplies

Volunteers are stuffing 2,500 backpacks with essential school supplies.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — It's Christmas in July for kids in the foster care system. Dozens of volunteers are coming together to stuff 2,500 backpacks full of school supplies for foster children. The goal is to make the start of school a little bit easier, with the help of Comfort Cases.

On any given day, there are approximately 437,500 children in foster care in the United States.



Most of them are removed from their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs. If they do have any personal belongings, they are given a trash bag in which to carry them.

Rob Scheer grew up in the foster care system, and when he turned 18, he was handed a trash bag and was homeless.

He started Comfort Cases to change that and bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care.

"I never wanted to forget where I came from. I never wanted to forget how I felt that day that that trash bag was handed to me. And I said, 'I want to eliminate trash bags in D.C. foster care,'" Scheer said.

He and his husband Reese are the proud fathers of five children from the foster care system.

“You do not have to know someone to love someone. And it is our responsibility as humans to love each other," Scheer said.

The cases include essential and comfort items like pajamas, a toothbrush, toothpaste and a bar of soap. The backpacks being filled on Friday are filled with binders, notebooks, journals, pens, pencils, calculators and other supplies for public school students who wouldn't have access to these tools.

Comfort Cases is a 96% volunteer-run organization. It has delivered more than 150,000 cases around the country. For every $10 donated, a trash bag is taken out of a foster child’s life.