George Washington University will change the name of its student center. This is a good thing | Hear Me Out

The university said it will do away with the Cloyd Heck Marvin name.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University announced Tuesday that they will change the name of the university's student center.

It was known as the Cloyd Heck Marvin Center. Now, it will simply be known as the University Student Center.

Marvin was the school's longest serving president, leading the university from 1927 to 1959. In that time, the school saw dramatic growth in enrollment. He was also a known segregationist and restricted students' freedom of speech on campus.

In 2004, Andrew Novak, a research editor for the school's student newspaper wrote a book on Marvin and said, "Cloyd Heck Marvin was the greatest and worst thing that happened to GW. He built and destroyed; he mended and divided; he left a complicated legacy for his successors."

Hear me out:

GW announcing the changing of the name of its student center is a good thing for a couple of reasons.

For starters, We should not celebrate those whose actions, while widely accepted in the past, are known to be wrong and immoral.

Secondly, the university took a measured approach. This wasn't just one small group of people deciding that the name needed to be changed. Instead, it was a deliberate process that listened to voices in the university community.

That's important.

The school acknowledges that some in their community may strongly disagree on proposed name changes. By listening to all voices, the school hopes to create an opportunity for community building, education and healing.