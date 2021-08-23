Celebrating a very DC day | It's A DC Thing

A DC legend and a city staple actually share a birthday!

WASHINGTON — Sunday was a big day in the District!

It was Chuck Brown Day in D.C. the 7th annual celebration of the Godfather of Go-Go, which takes place every year on his birthday. Every year, the celebration features musical performances by the Chuck Brown Band and other local Go-Go bands. Last year's celebration went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back in person this year.

In addition to a major celebration of D.C.'s official music, as a tweet from the Council of DC points out, Sunday also marked the birthday of Ben's Chili Bowl! The city staple first opened its doors on August 22, 1958.

"Today is DC AF," The Council of DC said in their tweet. We couldn't agree more.

Today is DC AF.

On this date in 1936, the Godfather of Go Go, Chuck Brown, was born.

And on this date in 1958, Ben's Chili Bowl opened.

With all due respect to @DCist, today is the DC-est. pic.twitter.com/qKAzLgbpjz — Council of DC (@councilofdc) August 22, 2021