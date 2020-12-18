x
We're one week out from Christmas | Reese's Final Thought

It's a week before Christmas, which means you've got six days of shopping left
Holiday knick-knacks stand are displayed for Christmas shoppers Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a Lowes store in Northglenn, Colo. Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON — We are one week out from Christmas morning, meaning  you've got six shopping days left. 

This might be the most wonderful time of the year, but this last week is the easily most stressful.  And this is coming on top of what already might be the most stressful year ever. Quarantining, distance learning, accidently leaving the camera on while being indisposed in Zoom meetings. It’s been rough. And now we have to holiday shop, which was tough in the before times -- but now we have to add in social distancing?

Some of you are finished with your shopping, and the rest of us hate you. 

If you’re halfway done, let me give you some advice: finish up online. Risking it all health-wise fighting over a big screen TV in a Wal-Mart isn’t a good look. 

If you haven’t started your shopping yet, I don’t what to tell you other than mask up, keep your distance, and may the Force be with you.

Whatever you do for your significant others, kids or loved ones, be sure to do something nice for yourself. 

Yes, the season is supposed to be about giving, but after this year you deserve something special. We all do, so ball out. 

If you’re thinking a PS5 would be special let me save you some trouble, they gone.  But if you're interested in a gently used PS4, hit me @reesewaters and send me your best offer. I also take Bitcoin.

