We're one week out from Christmas | Reese's Final Thought

WASHINGTON — We are one week out from Christmas morning, meaning you've got six shopping days left.

This might be the most wonderful time of the year, but this last week is the easily most stressful. And this is coming on top of what already might be the most stressful year ever. Quarantining, distance learning, accidently leaving the camera on while being indisposed in Zoom meetings. It’s been rough. And now we have to holiday shop, which was tough in the before times -- but now we have to add in social distancing?

Some of you are finished with your shopping, and the rest of us hate you.

If you’re halfway done, let me give you some advice: finish up online. Risking it all health-wise fighting over a big screen TV in a Wal-Mart isn’t a good look.

If you haven’t started your shopping yet, I don’t what to tell you other than mask up, keep your distance, and may the Force be with you.

Whatever you do for your significant others, kids or loved ones, be sure to do something nice for yourself.

Yes, the season is supposed to be about giving, but after this year you deserve something special. We all do, so ball out.