There is so much more to the story than looting in Chicago | Reese's Final Thought

The headline read "looting in Chicago". That was just the surface

WASHINGTON — Looting in Chicago.

That was the headline I saw when I logged onto my social media Monday morning. Seemingly well-organized groups of people breaking into shops on The Magnificent Mile, Chicago’s business district.

It wasn’t until I scrolled past ten or so posts condemning Black Lives Matter, Black on Black crime, and general Black thuggery, that I was able to figure out that there had been a police shooting on the city’s Southside on Sunday afternoon, and that the mayhem that followed was in response to that.

A lack of trust built after decades of violent, sometimes fatal, interactions between the police and the community that had people believing the false report that went out over social media that police had shot a 15-year-old boy. It’s this lack of trust that drove residents into the streets to confront them at the scene of the shooting. It was a confrontation that at times turned violent. A scene that ended with activists calling for better policing along with community engagement. A plea for an end to the violence. A call to build trust.

But you wouldn’t know this unless you took a deeper look, because this story was quickly pushed to the side. It was overpowered by the theft and destruction that happened later, and the narratives that came along with it.

Mayor Lightfoot called it; “straight up, felony criminal conduct,” and she’s right. The police superintendent called it “an incident of pure criminality” and he’s right. But these are branches of a tree, rooted in long-term, systemic issues.

While there are of course those among the looters who came strictly to take advantage of the situation for personal gain, there are many who simply feel undervalued. Those who see a city and her people thriving and profiting while they have lost jobs, homes and opportunities. Those who see and hear leaders upset at the damage being done to businesses, but don’t seem to care about the damage being done to their humanity. Those who hear calls for the deployment of the National Guard against them, but don’t hear any calls for the deployment of resources for them.

It's these roots that helped drive the moment. It’s these roots that need to be addressed.

But these problems won't be addressed if they can be buried underneath report after report of their effects. When proponents of the status quo can point to looting and criminality, it obscures the ideals sought by those protesting peacefully in the streets and provides cover to outside agitators who have shown up in droves.

The reality is that this the other side of the same coin of disenfranchisement. But they won't see that. If they can't see us.