DC chefs host fundraiser dinner for World Central Kitchen

The one-night-only #ChefsForUkraine dinner at Moon Rabbit features 11 D.C. chefs.

WASHINGTON — Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen continue to bring food to refugees in Ukraine. 

World Central Kitchen posted video Sunday from on the ground in Kharkiv. Volunteers were there to greet a new truck of food sent from Lviv. From there, they'll distribute the items to restaurants in the area, and prepare meals for families sheltering throughout the city.

Here at home in D.C., there's a special #ChefsForUkraine fundraiser dinner happening Monday to support the efforts of World Central Kitchen. The special one-night-only event will feature a 10-course meal prepared by nearly a dozen of D.C.'s best chefs.

Tickets are sold out for the dinner, organized by the same chefs behind Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate, Tim Ma and Kevin Tien.

Other chefs involved include:

  • Brittanny Anderson (Leni All Day in DC; Brenner Pass and Metzger in Richmond)
  • Aaron Silverman (Rose’s Restaurant Group)
  • Ryan Ratino (Bresca and Jônt)
  • Jon Sybert (Tail Up Goat and Reverler’s Hour)
  • Yuan Tang (Rooster & Owl and Ellie Bird)
  • Greg Baumgarner (Cranes)
  • Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto and Power of 10)
  • Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit, Hot Lola’s and Magpie and the Tiger)
  • Tim Ma (Lucky Danger, Laoban Dumplings and ExPat Hospitality)
  • Rose Previte (Compass Rose and Maydan)

Tickets for the event went for $500 per person with a $200 optional wine pairing.

