It's Independence Day! Let's keep it safe | Reese's Final Thought

Fourth of July weekend is going to be a little different this year and I've got some tips for you

WASHINGTON — I’m a day early with it but, happy 4th of July people!

Now, in normal times this would be a weekend full of parades, picnics, and uncles two-stepping while manning the grill. There would be family and friends sitting around card tables in the backyard and baseball playing on the big screen in the house. Your little cousins would be looking extra sharp in their new all white short sets, and everybody would be waiting on the sun to go down so the fireworks could begin. All of this would be happening to a soundtrack of Frankie Beverly, or Beyonce singing about "letting go," and I would be here for you with some survival tips to help you get through it all. Obviously, this year is gonna be a little different, but, we still gonna celebrate. And I'm still here for you.

First off, whatever it is you got on your mind to do this weekend, like maybe heading down to the National Mall to watch fireworks, be sure to include masks and social distancing in your planning. Better yet, just try to find you a good rooftop to watch from. The Rona isn't a federal employee with the weekend off. It’s still out in these streets. Don't bring it into your house.

If you should get fireworks for yourself and the kids, BE…CAREFUL! No one needs to make a trip to the emergency room right now. Our health care workers currently got enough on their plates. They don't need you sitting there with half your face singed off talking about, "Boy, that fuse was fast." How about this: If you're drinking, the handling of fireworks ain't for you.

The backyard cookout be might out this year. It’s hard to socially distance while playing spades or dominoes. But that don’t mean you can’t still get the grill going and then schedule a little zoom party with your peoples. You can see everybody’s smiling faces, talk a little trash, and here’s a bonus, you don’t have to clean up after these folks when it’s over.

Finally, with everything that is going in this country right now, take a few moments to reflect on what this holiday is truly supposed to be about. That, and what are you going to do to try to make this nation a better place for all her citizens.