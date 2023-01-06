Here's what you need to know about Black Birders Week

Tykee James, president of the DC Audubon Society, said the week is about more than birds.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Bird watching is becoming increasingly popular for communities all over. During Black Birders Week, it's about increasing visibility for Black bird watchers. We spoke to the president of the DC Audubon Society, Tykee James, about why the week is important, and what it means for the Black experience.

Inside Fort Slocum Park in Northwest D.C., you'll hear all types of different birds. James has been birding for 10 years and has noted 300 different types of birds.

He and fellow birders, scientists and environmentalists started Black Birders Week in 2020 after a white woman falsely accused a Black birdwatcher of harassment in New York's Central Park.

"We wanted to show that the Black experience goes beyond trauma and it includes joy, pride, resilience, strength and style — and that's exactly what we did," James said.

While more and more people find themselves enjoying nature and birdwatching, James believes the hobby dates back to the times of slavery.

"Because everyone has stories about birds and those stories about birds are historic. You can talk about how Harriet Tubman used the call of the barn owl to let people know this is the time to go, this is the time to stay, this is the time to shut up," James said.

The evolution of listening for their calls, to watching them in their natural habitat — the journey for Black birders has not always been easy, but James says it's worth it.

For more information on Black Birders Week, click here.