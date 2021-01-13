x
Capo Italian Deli has a brand new Inaugural cocktail on deck | Most DC Thing

Drinking and politics converge once again thanks to the good folks at Capo Italian Deli.
Credit: Rohit Malhotra
WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of Capo Italian Deli on Florida Avenue Northwest. Throughout the pandemic, Capo has managed to create a popular collection of politically themed take-home cocktails, such as the Fauci Pouchy, the Pina Kamala, the Trumpkin Spice Latte and the Joe Imbibin'.

Capo's Beverage Director Rohit Malhotra let us know that next up they are launching their latest brainchild, a champagne special for the inauguration called Biden Bubbly. 

As you can probably guess, the bottle features artwork of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris celebrating with masks on. Very on-brand.

This is easily the Most D.C. Thing because two of this city's greatest loves are politics and drinking. No coup attempt is strong enough to stop that party. In fact, last week's craziness gave people more of a reason to stay home and tie one on. This special looks like it's right on time.

Credit: Rohit Malhotra
For more information about how to get a bottle of Biden Bubbly, a Fauci Pouchy, or any of the other drink offerings from Capo stop by their website or reach out to Capo directly on social media. 

Also, remember to drink responsibly. Indoors. Away from federal buildings.

