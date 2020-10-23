Capo Italian Deli serves up more political cocktails | Most DC Thing

Following the Fauci Pouchy, and the Pina Kamala, comes the Trumpkin Spice Latte and the Joe Imbibin'.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of D.C.’s Capo Italian Deli on Florida Avenue NW. Capo is the same deli behind the popular “Fauci Pouchy” drink in a plastic pouch.

For the Vice Presidential debates, the deli rolled out cocktail pouches based on the participants in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate with the “Piña Kamala” and “Mike Pencicillin.”

Now, they're back at it again for the presidential candidates, with the "Trumpkin Spice Latte" and the Joe Imbibin' drinks.

As we've said before, nothing says D.C. more than the intersection of politics and drinking.

The Trumpkin Spice Latte is made with Ketel One Vodka, pumpkin spice syrup, cold brew, hazelnut, almond milk. The Joe Imbibin is Don Q Rum, Jagermeister, apple cider, cinnamon.

Politically themed happy hours will always be a D.C. Thing. Even if we have to get them delivered via DoorDash.