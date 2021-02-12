Capitals fans can get festive with special holiday features at The Wharf

Capitals at the Wharf will offer fans opportunities to watch Caps games in a special setting this winter.

WASHINGTON — The Wharf in D.C. has gotten a special holiday makeover thanks to Capitals at the Wharf.

The festive setting includes the Capitals Campfire at Camp Wharf. It's features Capitals-themed holiday decor and Adirondack chairs around a wood-burning fire every Friday through Saturday during the winter season.

Capitals-themed s'mores will also be available, at a Camp Wharf trailer. The treats have a peppermint patty 'puck' sandwiched between graham crackers and a giant marshmallow.

The Wharf Ice Rink on Transit Pier has been transformed to feature Caps signage as well. The rink will also play host to Capitals game watch parties.

The Capitals will host two Rock the Rink Skates and Viewing Parties at the rink, featuring giveaways, Capitals-themed beverages and a DJ. Rock the Rink and Viewing Party dates include Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. During the viewing parties, fans will be able to watch the Capitals games on a jumbotron at The Wharf.

Camp Wharf is open Friday from 6-11 p.m., Saturday from 3-11 p.m. and Sunday 3-10 p.m. Special event hours may vary.