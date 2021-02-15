Maryland Basketball coach Brenda Frese captures her 500th career win | It's A DC Thing

Maryland Basketball coach Brenda Frese cements her place in the pantheon of DMV basket coaches with her record-breaking win

WASHINGTON — We have a long history of successful collegiate basketball coaches here in the DMV, and yesterday Maryland's Brenda Frese cemented her spot on the list, winning her 500th game -- the most in school history.

She passes former coach Chris Weller, a Hall of Famer who notched 499 wins over 27 seasons. Coach Frese did it in 19.

Under her leadership, the team has had 16 winning seasons, including 16 straight 20-win seasons, seven 30-win seasons, 12 conference titles, 16 tournament appearances and winning the national championship in 2006.

Frese credits the consistency of the program to her coaching staff and the talent of the players, current and past, that have come through her ranks.

She’s humble. She helped assemble that staff, and recruit, and mold that talent. Now, maybe she should start working on her Hall of Fame induction speech. Congratulations, Coach Frese, we know you have many more years of successes ahead of you.

Maryland Basketball, It’s a DC thing too