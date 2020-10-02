WASHINGTON — With more technology in today's world, coding programs continue to grow in importance. Unfortunately, girls can sometimes be left out of the school curriculum. Nonprofit Boolean Girl wants to change that.

The instructors share a common mission, educating young girls to code, build and invent. As the program Boolean Girl continues to expand, it's inspiring the next generation of young women.

Grace Mikus started working with Boolean Girl nearly a year ago after being inspired by her own experience in the industry.

"It is subconsciously ingrained into us. As you get older, I was in classes in high school and college and you noticed in the math classes, there were way more boys than girls. This is one way to tackle that," Mikus said.

There is a big need for women in fields like science, technology, engineering and math. Mikus said their research shows young women generally drop out of STEM programs around 11 to 12 years old.

The goal of Boolean Girl is to introduce the topics at a younger age.

"I was not offered coding until I was in college. It was not a thing. I did not have access. It was not until college when I was able to do coding. That is really what drove me to Boolean Girl," Mikus said.

Robert K. Johns, with RIA Community Center, partnered with the nonprofit to bring the program to community centers in Northeast D.C.

"We saw within this particular community in Northeast that a lot of our kids were not being exposed. Our young ladies would go to high school and middle school and it would feel like they were jumping to another country," Johns said.

Johns even encouraged his own 8-year-old daughter, Rachel, to learn coding after seeing the program's success.

"What prompted me to get her involved is what I was seeing here in the community; to see how excited the young girls are about it," Johns said.

In addition to after school programs, Boolean Girl also just started a clubhouse where once a month kids can go learn coding.

Learn more about Boolean Girl and the upcoming summer camps here.

