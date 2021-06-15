Virginia man's invention keeps birthday cakes germ-free

RICHMOND, Va. — During the pandemic, we've seen people come up with such innovative solutions to problems we didn't even realize we had before. Like something as simple as birthday candles.
Since the virus outbreak we've seen a whole lot more cognizant of germs, and spitting all over birthday cake.
That's where University of Virginia graduate and Richmond resident Mark Apelt's invention shines.
It's called the Blowzee. It diverts someone's gross breath away from a cake, while still giving them the joy of blowing out birthday candles.
According to the Blowzee's website, the invention came to be after 17 prototypes and 40 cakes.
Now Apelt sells the helpful tool for $9.99 plus shipping.
Here's a diagram of how it works:
