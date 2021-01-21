x
Bernie Sanders meme goes viral | It's A DC Thing

Bernie Sanders, the fashion icon. Get used to it.
Credit: Via Reese Waters Twitter

WASHINGTON — If you were searching for glamorous looks yesterday, the inauguration stage was where you would find it.  

Everyone was wrapped in their finest, but there was one that stood out from the rest. I know what you’re thinking... but no, we're not talking about Michelle Obama, nor Lady GaGa, or Jennifer Lopez. They looked great, but they couldn’t match the heat that Bernie Sanders was bringing.  

He set the internet on fire with his mittens and, “I’m just here because my wife made me come” energy.  

The memes were immediate, an Instagram page has advice on how to steal his look, and a bobblehead has gone into production.  

Who knew Bernie Sanders would be the fashion icon we need.

