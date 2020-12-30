Ben Snyder, 9, is the new big man on campus in College Park.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to take your mind off of any negativity and focus on the positive stories around us. Today, that positivity comes from The University of Maryland men's basketball team and their coach, Mark Turgeron. The team recently announced the addition of its newest player, 9-year-old Ben Snyder.

Snyder, a heart transplant recipient, got on the team's radar via Team IMPACT, an organization that pairs children facing serious and chronic illnesses with college programs. He even got his own custom jersey to commemorate joining the Terps. Despite the health issues that led to his transplant, Ben has progressed quickly and loves being active, which will serve him well with his new teammates.

I love what the University of Maryland and Team IMPACT are doing. Congratulations Ben Snyder! You're already making Terrapins fans proud!

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

