A major sports website gives back to a local restaurant in need in today's Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time where we let go of the negative and shine a spotlight on the positive stories around us that make us smile. Today, that smile comes from Dave Portnoy, founder of the website Barstool Sports. Portnoy created the “Barstool Fund” December 17 to raise money to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic. He’s since raised over $16 million dollars and has been choosing different businesses to help.

This week, he chose Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant in Arlington. Freddie's is Northern Virginia's only LGBTQ+, straight friendly restaurant and bar. They have been open going on 20 years now. This community gathering spot is known as a safe space for gay military personnel and attracts families for post-church Sunday brunch.

The restaurant industry has been hit especially hard this year thanks to COVID-19. Dave Portnoy's Barstool Fund will help keep the doors open at Freddie's along with many other small businesses around the country that need it. We wish them all the best. For more information about the Barstool Fund, visit their website to learn more.

