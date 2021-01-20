The Barbie Pond is ready for the inauguration | It's a DC Thing

WASHINGTON — We here in D.C. are more than ready for Wednesday’s inauguration, and that includes the good people behind the Barbie Pond on Avenue Q.
Sitting outside a row house on Q street, the pond features a year-round rotating cast of Barbies arranged around a fountain. Fully accessorized, the displays always have a theme and the latest includes the tagline “Women belong in all places decisions are being made.”
A crowd of Kamalas and I believe Michele Obama (maybe?) celebrating Kamala going into the White House.
So what we have here is a D.C. staple, welcoming back one of our own.
That’s a DC Thing