The Barbie Pond is ready for the inauguration | It's a DC Thing

All of DC is ready for the Inauguration, and that includes the Barbie Pond on Avenue Q

WASHINGTON — We here in D.C. are more than ready for Wednesday’s inauguration, and that includes the good people behind the Barbie Pond on Avenue Q.

Sitting outside a row house on Q street, the pond features a year-round rotating cast of Barbies arranged around a fountain. Fully accessorized, the displays always have a theme and the latest includes the tagline “Women belong in all places decisions are being made.”

A crowd of Kamalas and I believe Michele Obama (maybe?) celebrating Kamala going into the White House.

So what we have here is a D.C. staple, welcoming back one of our own.

